Expanding Recycling In Douglas County

Douglas County has been working to expand the ability for households to recycle hazardous wastes; the county has its annual free recycling days , but Douglas County Commissioner Marc Straub says the commission has been working with the county’s solid waste department to offer more:

And Commissioner Straub says they will accept a wide variety of items:

For more information, residents can call the Douglas County Solid Waste Department at 509-888-6613.