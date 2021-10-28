Eviction Resolution Program Available

If you’re a renter who’s had trouble paying your monthly rent, there’s a program your landlord must tell you about. It’s the Eviction Resolution Pilot Program, and it’s now available statewide. Jennifer Talbot is the Executive Director of the Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center, which runs the program in Chelan and Douglas Counties:

Talbot says the ERPP is a mandatory step landlords must provide in addressing rent owed:

There is no cost to either the landlord or the tenant for the service. The state has provided funding for the program through June of 2023. For more information, you can go to the Dispute Resolution Center’s website, wvdrc.org/erpp.