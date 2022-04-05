EMS Community Care Helping COVID Cases

The COVID case numbers are declining substantially in Chelan and Douglas Counties, the Health District says the latest two-week case rate as of last Tuesday is 92 per hundred thousand residents, that’s down from 124 per hundred thousand the week prior. But COVID is still around, and for those who have it, or thing they may have been exposed, the Lake Chelan EMS Community Care program is available to help. George Rohrich Jr. explains how it works:

The number to call is 1-800-525-0127 between 8:30 am and 5 pm. In addition, the EMS Community Care Program will be at the Chelan Earth Day Fair on Saturday April 16th, they’ll be in the EMS booth, and will have free home COVID test kits available.