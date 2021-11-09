Elections For Manson Council Set For December

We’re just through one election, but another election is coming up – this one for the Manson Community Council. They’ll hold elections for two open positions on Thursday December 16. The positions are open to any registered voter in Chelan County that lives in the 98831 ZIP code.

According to Council President Kari Sorenson, community minded individuals who have the time to dedicate to the council are encourage to apply. Each position will require a three-year commitment from January 1 of next year to the end of 2024. Applications for the positions are available by emailing communitycouncilmanson@gmail.com; printed applications are also available at Blueberry Hills, Green Dot Sub Shop or Wine Girl Wines. Applications must be filled out in full, and returned no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday November 30th to be considered.

Elections will be held Thursday December 16th between noon and 7 p.m. at Blueberry Hills. Those wishing to vote must be currently registered to vote in the 98831 ZIP code, and have valid ID with them at the time of voting.

The top two vote getters will win.