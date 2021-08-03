Election Day

Today is Primary Election Day in Washington State. Ballots either need to be postmarked today, or deposited in a ballot drop box before 8 p.m. And Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore wants those ballots back, and wants to hear from you if you haven’t been able to vote yet:

Usually, the turnout rate for the primary election isn’t all that great here:

As of last Thursday, only about 16 percent of the ballots had been returned to the auditor’s office. But again, you’ve got until 8 p.m. tonight to put your completed and signed ballot to the drop boxes at either the Manson Library, or behind Chelan’s City Hall. And when you sign your ballot, remember to use your legal signature like you have on your driver’s license, because that’s what the election workers check.