Election Day Preview

Election Day is Tuesday, and if you plan on mailing in your ballot, you better get it in the mailbox today (Fri). That’s the word from Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore:

It’s a busy ballot this year, with school board seats up for election, and in Chelan, the big issue is Proposition One, the fire levy issue. Moore says he sees more interest – he calls it excitement – in this election season, and he thinks that will boost the turnout:

The auditor’s office has a pretty good record of predicting turnout, Moore’s prediction for this year is 55 percent. When we talked to him yesterday (Thu), he said the numbers were looking pretty good:

Remember, today’s the day to get your ballot in the mail to make sure it’s postmarked and into the auditor’s office by Tuesday; otherwise, drop your ballot off at the drop boxes before Tuesday night at 8 – in Chelan, behind City Hall; and in Manson at the Library. If you’re not registered to vote, you can register at the Auditor’s Office at the Courthouse in Wenatchee, and get a ballot there as well. If you’ve lost your ballot, Moore says to give them a call at 509-667-6828, and arrangements can be made to pick up a ballot there.