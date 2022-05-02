Education Programs At Rocky Reach

With spring and nicer weather here, a good place to go and spend time at is Rocky Reach Dam, for the beautiful park and the recently reopened and reimagined Discovery Center. It’s open Tuesday through Saturdays. It’s also a good place for kids to get an education about the Columbia River and what it provides. Bob Bauer is the Chelan County PUD’s Education Specialist, he says school field trips are coming back to Rocky Reach:

Not only that, but Bauer says there’s a special course open to high schoolers this summer that gives a good picture of what working at the PUD is like:

Bauer says kids learn about career opportunities, and get college credit fro attending, it is a fully accredited course by Wenatchee Valley College. And that’s not all the PUD is offering:

To register for any of the classes, call Bob Bauer at Rocky Reach, 509-663-7522, or go to their website at chelanpud-dot-org.