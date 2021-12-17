Echo Ridge May Be Open This Weekend

If you’re looking to get out into the forest and do some skiing or hiking, Echo Ridge will hopefully be open this weekend. Chelan District Ranger Kari Grover-Weir says they were hoping to do some grooming last (Thu) night and open for the weekend. She says there’s a lot to do up there:

Grover-Weir adds there are snowshoe trails and hiking trails, and you can bring your dog up there, too. And it won’t cost more this year; although there were plans to increase the fees, Grover Weir says the timing was too tight to make it happen, so prices stay at ten dollars per day, or 70 dollars for a season pass which can be bought at the ranger station by calling 509-682-4900, or at the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce, or online from the Lake Chelan Nordic Club.