Earth Day Fair Set For April 16

The Earth Day Fair is coming back! After being a digital affair last year, the fair will be taking place live at Riverwalk Park Saturday April 16th. The fair is usually the first coming out party of the spring for the Chelan Valley. Gary Myers, who puts together the entertainment for the fair:

Randy Brooks is the electric vehicle guru for the fair, he says there will be Leafs and Volts and Link Transit will be bringing an electric bus. Not only that, but . . .

Both Brooks and Myers were on Tuesday’s 2nd Cup of Coffee program to law out what will be happening at the park; Myers said there will be a full day of music:

The Earth Day Fair happens Saturday April 16th from 10 am to 4 pm; there are still some booths available for exhibitors at 20 dollars each. To find out more, go to their website at chelanearthdayfair-dot-org.