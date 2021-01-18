EARLY MORNING ACCIDENT BLOCKS U.S. HWY. 97

A four-vehicle accident was reported just before 7:30 am this morning on US 97 eight miles sought of the Beebe Bridge. When emergency responders arrived they found two accidents. The first involved two pickup trucks with severe damage blocking both lanes of the highway. The second was a rear-end accident that happened with vehicle stopped to avoid the initial accident.

Two drivers were treated at the scene for injuries with fire units remaining on the scene to direct traffic until the highway could be cleared.

Fourteen responders from Orondo Fire, Lake Chelan Community Hospital EMS and the Washington State Patrol were on scene with seven apparatus and patrol cars.

Press release and photos courtesy of Orondo Fire Chief, Jim Oatey.