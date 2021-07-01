Drowning Avoided At Lakeside Park

Some quick thinking from a few people helped keep a serious situation from becoming a tragedy at Lakeside Park Tuesday. We got in touch with Chelan Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Brandon Asher, who said the call came about 3:15:

It may be one thing to say to calm down in a potential drowning situation, but Asher says reality is quite different:

On another note, Asher says call volumes are up during the heat wave, and that has made it the busiest June on record; there were a couple of cardiac saves on Monday, but he adds that the hot temperatures can take a toll on anyone, particularly on those with underlying medical conditions.