Downtown Utilities Project Awarded

City leaders are getting ready for the first big project of the year, the water and sewer main replacement downtown between Columbia and Saunders streets. KRCI of East Wenatchee will be doing the work in the alley; City Administrator Wade Ferris:

And it’s that rate hike that bothers Chelan Mayor Bob Goedde:

And like the Mayor said, this is the beginning of a number of projects like this:

At its workshop Tuesday, the Chelan City Council awarded the contract for the project to KRCI.