Downtown Revitalization Presentation Set For Monday

Next Monday, the Historic Downtown Chelan Association has scheduled a presentation of its downtown revitalization plan. The plan, which has been put together over the last three years, is being described as a kind of road map over the next 20 to 25 years. HDCA Executive Director Erin McArdle says one aim of the plan is to develop a process to beautify the downtown area:

The revitalization plan focuses on Emerson North and South, two blocks of Woodin Avenue, some of the alleys, and Riverfront Park, which McArdle says is a great park, but things can be done to make it better:

The presentation, which is open to the public, is scheduled for next Monday November 1st at Campbell’s in the Centennial Ballroom at 9 a.m.