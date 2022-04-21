Downtown Alleywork Progressing

It’s going to be a horse race to get the work in the alley downtown finished by Memorial Day, city officials say, but they’re hopeful it’ll get done. Chelan City Administrator Wade Farris shared some good news:

However, Mayor Bob Goedde says we know why the lights are out along Woodin Avenue downtown:

As far as a completion date is concerned, the two differ slightly, Goedde is confident the work will be done before Memorial Day May 30th, Farris says the first week in June.