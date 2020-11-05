[11/5/20] Douglas Okanogan County Fire District #15 Commissioners Meeting Notice

Posted in Fire and EMS, Local Government & Meetings

MEETING NOTICE-

 There will be a regular meeting of the Board of

Douglas Okanogan County Fire District #15 Commissioners

Monday, November 09, 2020

GO TO MEETING

7:00 p.m.
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/272879189


You can also dial in using your phone.
United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679
United States: +1 (571) 317-3116

Access Code: 272-879-189

 

 

MEETING AGENDA

November 09, 2020

 

Call to Order

Public Hearings:

Preliminary Budget

2021 FD & AMB Preliminary Budget

2020 FD & AMB Supplementary Budget

Resolution 09-2020 FD Supplemental Budget

Resolution 10-2020 AMB Supplemental Budget

Consent Agenda Items:

Approve Minutes: 10-12-20 regular meeting, 10-22-20 special meeting

Vouchers:     from 10/26/20 to 11/09/20

REPORTS:

Secretary

          Monthly Okanogan County Treasurer financial statement  

District Chief Report  

– AFG follow-up

– DNR grants

– Extrication Equipment purchase

SOP/SOG Committee Report

Station Reports     

Pateros

Methow

Brewster

Rocky Butte

 

EMS Director Report

  • CRF Relief

NEW/UNFINISHED BUSINESS-

ADJOURNMENT