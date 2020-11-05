Douglas Okanogan County Fire District #15 Commissioners Meeting Notice

MEETING NOTICE-

There will be a regular meeting of the Board of

Douglas Okanogan County Fire District #15 Commissioners

Monday, November 09, 2020

GO TO MEETING

7:00 p.m.

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/272879189



You can also dial in using your phone.

United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679

United States: +1 (571) 317-3116

Access Code: 272-879-189

MEETING AGENDA

November 09, 2020

Call to Order

Public Hearings:

Preliminary Budget

2021 FD & AMB Preliminary Budget

2020 FD & AMB Supplementary Budget

Resolution 09-2020 FD Supplemental Budget

Resolution 10-2020 AMB Supplemental Budget

Consent Agenda Items:

Approve Minutes: 10-12-20 regular meeting, 10-22-20 special meeting

Vouchers: from 10/26/20 to 11/09/20

REPORTS:

Secretary

Monthly Okanogan County Treasurer financial statement

District Chief Report

– AFG follow-up

– DNR grants

– Extrication Equipment purchase

SOP/SOG Committee Report

Station Reports

Pateros

Methow

Brewster

Rocky Butte

EMS Director Report

CRF Relief

NEW/UNFINISHED BUSINESS-

ADJOURNMENT