[11/5/20] Douglas Okanogan County Fire District #15 Commissioners Meeting Notice
MEETING NOTICE-
There will be a regular meeting of the Board of
Douglas Okanogan County Fire District #15 Commissioners
Monday, November 09, 2020
GO TO MEETING
7:00 p.m.
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/272879189
You can also dial in using your phone.
United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679
United States: +1 (571) 317-3116
Access Code: 272-879-189
MEETING AGENDA
November 09, 2020
Call to Order
Public Hearings:
Preliminary Budget
2021 FD & AMB Preliminary Budget
2020 FD & AMB Supplementary Budget
Resolution 09-2020 FD Supplemental Budget
Resolution 10-2020 AMB Supplemental Budget
Consent Agenda Items:
Approve Minutes: 10-12-20 regular meeting, 10-22-20 special meeting
Vouchers: from 10/26/20 to 11/09/20
REPORTS:
Secretary
Monthly Okanogan County Treasurer financial statement
District Chief Report
– AFG follow-up
– DNR grants
– Extrication Equipment purchase
SOP/SOG Committee Report
Station Reports
Pateros
Methow
Brewster
Rocky Butte
EMS Director Report
- CRF Relief
NEW/UNFINISHED BUSINESS-
ADJOURNMENT