Douglas County v. Mansfield

Douglas County and the town of Mansfield are going to court over who owns a portion of a major road through town.

Douglas County filed suit on Friday, asking a Superior Court judge to rule on whether the town or the county is responsible for about 1,700 feet of Airport Way, on the southeast end of Mansfield.

The county says a mapping error that dates to 1915 erroneously put the road area outside of Mansfield town limits.

Mansfield wants the county to repair and maintain Airport Way, but the county says state law makes that illegal.

They say negotiations outside of court to establish responsibility for the road have failed. No hearing date has been set.