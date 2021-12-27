Douglas County Stewardship Program Looking For Volunteers

Douglas County is looking for applicants to serve on the county’s volunteer stewardship program workgroup. It’s administered by the Foster Creek Conservation District, County Commissioner Marc Straub says it’s an important program:

Straub says they’re looking for someone with an ag or producer background, and he says it’s a great way to help shape and administer that program going forward. Applications are available by clicking on the link at the county’s website, douglascountywa-dot-net.