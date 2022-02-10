Douglas County PUD’s Agreement With NBCUniversal

An unusual item we found in the Douglas County PUD’s wrapup of their commission meeting Monday: authorization of a signal transport agreement with NBCUniversal Content Distribution. We thought it odd that a public utility makes an agreement with, essentially, a television network, but PUD Public Information Officer Meghan Vibbert says there’s nothing odd about it at all:

Channels like CNBC, MSNBC, the USA Network, the Golf Channel, Peacock, the SyFy Channel and Telemundo. Those channels are made available to retail providers through the Douglas County Community Network.