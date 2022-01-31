Douglas County Passes Alternative Energy Site Regulations

Douglas County Commissioner Marc Straub says the county doesn’t have anything against alternative energy sites such as solar farms and wind farms, but they want to protect citizens and the environment. The county commission has passed a regulation that gives what he calls some sideboard as to where alternative energy facilities can be placed within Douglas County.

A corporation is looking at putting a six-thousand acre solar farm in the county, Straub says the new rules on how such a facility gets sited. He says it doesn’t preclude a company from going straight to the state for siting, but in doing so, they are supposed to give deference to the rules of the county.