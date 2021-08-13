Douglas County Hazardous Waste Event Saturday

Something for Douglas County residents happening tomorrow (Sat) in East Wenatchee. Here’s Douglas County Commissioner Marc Straub:

This is a collection event for hazardous household waste:

Again, that’s tomorrow at the East Wenatchee City Hall at 271 9th Street from 8 am to 2 pm, and it’s for Douglas County residents only. And Straub says it’s very important to hit that event, because it won’t come around again for another year.