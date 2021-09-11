Douglas County Commissioner On PUD Installation Technology

Douglas County Commissioners say they are NOT trying to slow down the Douglas County PUD’s rollout of fiber-optics to areas like Sun Cove. But Commissioner Marc Straub says he’s been getting a few calls from constituents concerned about the speed of the service extension. Straub says the Commission’s concern centers around a new technology the PUD wants to use called microtrenching:

Straub says the County wants to support the PUD in expanding fiber optics, it’s only concern is the condition of the roadways:

Straub says he understands that people want fiber-optics, but the commission wants to be sure the new process doesn’t degrade the roads.