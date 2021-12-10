Douglas County Budget

Douglas County Commissioners are expecting to approve the county’s budget for 2022 at their meeting Monday. Commissioner Marc Straub says next year is looking good for the county financially because of a strong 2021:

One big chunk of revenue for the county comes from taxes on the construction of a Microsoft data center campus. Straub runs down the revenue numbers for next year:

The only major drop in revenue the county expects is the loss of up to a million dollars in taxes from the proposed annexation of parts of Douglas County. The county’s accountant, Karen Goodwin, says that’s a lot of money to lose, and it’s hoped that it won’t have too much of an impact.