Douglas County Boundary Review Board Applications Sought

The Douglas County Commissioners are looking for a person to serve on the County’s Boundary Review Board. There are three vacancies on the board; the Governor appoints two, and the county commission appoints the third. Douglas County Commissioner Marc Straub says the board serves an important function:

The board meets only four times a year, Straub says, but handles some important issues in those meetings. He adds that he’d like to see someone from his district, District Three, appointed to the board, to give a rural perspective. There is a link to more information and applications for the board available on the Douglas County homepage, douglascountywa.net.