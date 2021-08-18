Dog Shooting in Manson

There was a dog shooting Monday in Manson, but that’s about all we know.

Wenatchee Valley Animal Care & Control is seeking information regarding the shooting of a tan, chihuahua type dog that occurred on Monday, August 16, between the hours of 3 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The shooting occurred on the 0 block of Furey Avenue in Manson and the owner has been notified.

If you have any possible information about this incident, please contact Wenatchee Valley

Animal Care & Control at (509) 888-7283 (888-SAVE).