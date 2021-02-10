DINING RE-OPENS AT HERITAGE HEIGHTS

Good news for residents at Heritage Heights: their dining room is now open again. Residents had been receiving meals in their separate apartments, but as of February 1st, the Safe Start Plan for Long Term Care provided guidance for dining services that maintain social distancing and table spacing. The word from Heritage Heights CEO Amanda Ballou is that residents are, in her words, overjoyed to again see each other and be in each other’s’ company.



The requirements for the Safe Start Plan for Long Term Care were developed by the Washington Department of Health, Aging and Long Term Supports Administration, and Residential Care Services. All long term care facilities in the State are in Phase I. As county case rates decline, Heritage Heights may move into another phase. To reach Phase II, our Chelan County case rates would need to fall below 150 per 100,000.

The Long Term Care Facility Safe Start Guidance does not take the vaccination into consideration. Ballou says the impact of the COVID-19 vaccine on community transmission rates may allow for future changes.