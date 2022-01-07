Digging Out From The Snowstorm

It’s the snowstorm that was forecast, but not this much snow, it’s essentially the storm that shut down North Central Washington Thursday. Kermit McClellan with Chelan County Public Works perhaps put it best:

McClellan says this was the biggest one-time snowfall he can remember. Chelan City Administrator Wade Ferris:

But let’s hear it from yesterday’s 2nd Cup callers:

Just about everything was shut down yesterday as far as essential services were concerned. Link suspended service – the first time in memory that has happened. Schools were shut down, the senior center closed, City Hall was closed, what workers showed up were sent home. The Chelan County PUD says the local power grid held steady, they were able to keep the lights on for just about everybody. That may change if warmer temperatures and freezing rain break trees and damage power lines later this week.