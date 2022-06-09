Development Hearing Set For Tuesday

A public hearing is set for next Tuesday on a proposed development that Chelan Mayor Bob Goedde says could change the face of Chelan:

Goedde says a development like that will add lots of people – and congestion on the roads:

That project, if approved, could add many times the homes and people that the Sundance Estates development proposed for Manson could have. So the Mayor is asking the public to show up to Tuesday’s hearing:

That public hearing is set for next Tuesday at City Hall at 2 p.m.

In other news from the city, it’s been going on for several months, but it looks like the work on the alley way in Downtown Chelan is almost complete. Paving has been happening on the block between Emerson and Saunders, except for one spot. Mayor Goedde says it’s the portion behind the North Central Bank construction site: