Deputies Hampered In Property Crime

Once again, the police pursuit law passed by the state legislature earlier this year have stymied efforts to catch suspects in a property crime. Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup that was on highway two the deputies were attempting to pull over Monday, when it suddenly made a u-turn and headed eastbound towards Wenatchee, and because of the legislation, deputies were unable to pursue it. Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy Nigel Hunter:

In addition, Hunter says deputies are still working to find the culprits who stole tools and a bobcat tractor from the Chelan wastewater treatment plant more than two weeks ago, a theft that at the time precipitated a chase across three counties: