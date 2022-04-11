Delays On Highways 97 and 97A

If you travel between Chelan and Wenatchee, this week is going to be a tough one for you, because there are going to be several Department of Transportation projects going on, with a lot of delays.

First, let’s talk about the Highway 97A rock scaling project south of Entiat, and there have been some changes. The day-long closures that were set to start on Monday have been postponed a week. The DOT’s Lauren Loebsack told us they’ll still be working in the area:

The day-long closures on 97A are now set to start on Tuesday April 19th. Now, why was that put off? Loebsack says it’s because there’s another project starting Monday on the Beebe Bridge that will mean delays on Highway 97:

So the takeaway for this coming week is expect 20 minute delays on both 97A south of Entiat, and also on Highway 97 at the Beebe Bridge. Better plan for some extra time if you’re taking Link routes 20 or 21 as well.

As for the Beebe Bridge project, the work this week is only the first part of that project; after the work south of Entiat is complete, they’ll come back to the Beebe Bridge in May for bridge deck work there.

And that’s not all: farther north on Highway 97, a lane of the Griggs Canyon Bridge in Pateros will be closed for deck patching. A temporary signal will be in place 24 hours a day until Friday afternoon, and there will be a 14 foot width restriction on the bridge.

One final traffic note – and this is good news – Loebsack says the work on SR 971 South Lakeshore Drive is almost finished, she says crews hope to get the roadway near the entrance to the state park open by Friday afternoon.