Delays In Highway Work; 971 Project Finished

The surprises Mother Nature has given us the last few days has meant some changes in the highway projects scheduled over the next few weeks. State Department of Transportation Spokesperson Lauren Loebsack explains what’s happening on Highway 97A south of Entiat:

The preliminary work on 97A, meaning the restriping and such, is now slated to get underway next week, with 20 minute delays. In addition, the inclement weather also messed things up on Highway 97 at the Beebe Bridge, where 20 minute delays were scheduled for this week:

When we talked with Loebsack, she wasn’t sure when the bridge work would be rescheduled for.

On the State Route 971 project, there’s good news:

But again, the Highway 97A project south of Entiat has been pushed back a week.