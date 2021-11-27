Death In Chelan County Jail

A woman found dead Sunday while in custody at the Chelan County jail has been identified.

She’s 42-year-old Blair Austin Nelson, who had lived in Wenatchee for about three years. She was found unresponsive in her cell at the jail late Sunday afternoon. She was declared dead at the scene.

Nelson had been booked early Sunday on suspicion of DUI, reported at 11:16 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Mission Street. Wenatchee police said they stopped her Honda Accord nearby, and found Nelson behind the wheel with a black eye and blood on her sweater, apparently intoxicated.

Nelson allegedly told officers she had drunk four shots of whiskey earlier in the day, and received her bruised eye and a bloody nose in a fall. Police said she had a blood alcohol level of about 0.25 at the time of her arrest, and was examined and medically cleared at Central Washington Hospital before being admitted to jail.

The cause of Nelson’s death remains under investigation by the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit. Hers is the second in-custody death at the jail this year, 38-year-old Joseph Verville of East Wenatchee died Sept. 7 while being held at the jail on an outstanding warrant.