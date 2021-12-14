Deadline Approaching For CFNCW Grant Applications

Tomorrow (Wed) is the deadline for getting applications in for the Community Foundation of North Central Washington’s Helping Hands for Youth grants, a new, one-time opportunity for k-thru-12 public schools, nonprofits and community based organizations addressing unfinished learning and learning recovery due to the pandemic.

Claire Oatey is the foundation’s director of community grants:

As for some things the foundation is looking for in an application?

110921 CLAIRE OATEY 2 :40 Q:”INTO THE FUTURE”

The foundation has 100-thousand dollars to distribute to public schools or districts in Chelan, Douglas, or Okanogan Counties, as well as local 501c3 non profit organizations; other community-based organizations may be eligible as well. Tomorrow is the deadline for applications; awards will be made in late January and are to be used by the end of the 2022-23 academic school year. More information and an application is available at cfncw-dot-org-slash-helpinghands.