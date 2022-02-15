“Cycle Chelan” Coming Back In June

It may still be winter for about a month more, but the Lake Chelan Rotary Club is urging you to get in shape for the Cycle Chelan Challenge that is back and set for June 25th. Rotary’s Guy Evans says the cornerstone course of the last two decades, the Century Challenge, is back:

But for those who don’t want to ride quite so far . . .

Rotary is offering two new rides this year; the Lake Loop, which extends the 30 mile ride to 50 miles with an extension up to 25 Mile Creek; and Evans says another ride is for more adventurous riders who want to go off road and do some mountain biking:

Proceeds from the rides go to support the Rotary’s scholarship program, applications for which are already being taken. Sign-ups for Cycle Chelan are already being taken as well, volunteers and sponsorships are also being sought, you can go to cyclechelan-dot-com to find out more.