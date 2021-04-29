CVCH: New COVID Support Group, New Pharmacy

The lingering aftereffects of COVID has started to show up in people nationwide – fatigue, shortness of breath, body aches, loss of taste or smell, ringing in the ears – put all those together, and it can really do a number on someone’s quality of life. To help deal with it, Columbia Valley Community Health is putting together a support group in Chelan with the help of its clinical psychologist, John Arnold.

That’s CVCH spokesperson Katherine Bohm, who also says the Chelan CVCH Facility is setting up its own pharmacy so patients can pick up their prescriptions as they leave:

And if you want to get in on that COVID support group, call the main CVCH number at 509-662-6000.