CVCH Making A Visit To Manson

CVCH, Columbia Valley Community Health, has a big mobile unit called “CVCH Connect” that goes around to various communities in North Central Washington. On Thursday, March 17th, it will be in Manson at the fire station. The mobile unit has two patient rooms, and can perform a variety of services, according to CVCH’s Brian Cadena:

And Cadena says they’ll be able to take payments and insurance claims there . . .

CVCH takes its mobile unit to four communities on a rotating basis, Malaga, Orondo, Peshastin and Rock Island. Again, the mobile unit will be at the Manson fire station Thursday March 17th from 10 am to 6 pm. People can call 509-662-6000 to make an appointment. Simon will be the health care provider that day, he speaks both English and Spanish.