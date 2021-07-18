CUB CREEK FIRE UPDATE

Cub Creek 2 Fire Morning Update July 18, 2021

Fire Information Line – (541)-670-0812 (8:00 am to 8:00 pm) The fire is burning on Okanogan County Fire District 6 and Washington Department of Natural Resources protected lands and the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Winthrop, WA — Cub Creek 2 – The fire has fundamentally split into two fingers. The east finger is burning north over Boulder Creek and east up toward the previous Tripod Fire scar and First Butte Lookout. The west finger is burning north paralleling the Chewuch River where it has crossed the 8 Mile Ridge and just south of Paul Mountain. The majority of the left flank of the fire is lined with dozerline from the heel of the fire to First Creek Road which ties into Forest Road 140 leading to Buck Lake. The fire has burned past Buck Creek campground at this time with no damage. The north flank remains unchecked at this time. Retardant from very large air tankers, water scooping/dropping planes, water dropping fireboss planes, helicopters with buckets provide support to firefighters in all location of the fire. The Cub Creek Fire is estimated at 4,690 acres. The fire is burning north pushed by diurnal winds during the day and smoke pushed down south during the late evening and morning. If you witness the fire flaring up near any structures, call 911. The Washington State structure strike team has been reassigned to protect properties in the Cub Creek 2 Fire. 8 Mile Ranch is the designated staging area. Evacuation Information: The Okanogan County Emergency Management (OCEM) evacuations for the Chewuch River drainage affected by the Cub Creek 2 Fire remain. Please see the OCEM website for further information. For the most up-to-date evacuation levels see the OCEM’s website. The Red Cross Evacuation Center is located at Methow Valley Elementary School. Resources for additional information: Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CubCreek2Fire2021 Smoke Blog: https://wasmoke.blogspot.com/ Email: 2021.cubcreek2@firenet.gov Highway Information: https://www.wsdot.com/traffic/trafficalerts/default.aspx Evacuations: https://www.okanogancounty.org/…/emergency…/index.php Methow Conservancy (Wildfire Preparedness): https://methowconservancy.org/discover/fire-prep-recovery%20 Wildfire Ready Neighbors (House Assessments): https://wildfireready.dnr.wa.gov/ Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7675/

Resources: Total personnel – 152: 2-type 2 initial attack hand crews, 3-type 2 hand crews, 2- heavy helicopters, 9-engines, 3-dozers, 2-water tenders, and 15 overhead.

Closures: For the safety of the firefighters and aircraft fighting these fires, a temporary flight restriction (TFR) has been placed over the area. Please consult the “Notice to Airmen” (NOTAM) for specifics. Wildfires are a “No Drone Zone” and any drones sighting in a TFR will immediately ground aerial firefighting resources and delay suppression actions. Forest Service Campgrounds have been swept and closed along the river drainage. Additional, the following roads accessing the fire area will be closed: • Rendezvous, Banker Pass, East and West Chewuch, and at the junction of the Forest Service Roads 39 and 37 due to down powerlines, rolling debris, and falling trees. • Goat Creek Road at the junction of the 52 and 5225 Road • 100 spur of West Fawn will be closed at the 5217 Road • 100 spur of East Fawn will be closed at the 5217 Road • 5215 Road • 5008 Road 100 spur road in Bear Creek • 5009 Road 100 spur road in Ramsey Creek • 5009 Road 100 spur road in Pearrygin Creek • 4225 Road • 4235 Road

Weather: Sunday will be warmer and drier with slope and valley driven winds. Temperatures will be 85-89 degrees in the valley and 75-80 degrees mid-slope and ridges. Winds will be down slope and turning up slope 5-9 mph with gusts to 15 mph after 10:00 am. Relative humidity will be 15-22% in the valleys and ridges.

Air Quality: Nighttime smoke flowed down into the Hwy 20 corridor overnight. Up slope winds from the valley floor should expect Unsafe for Some Groups (USG) and unhealthy air particularly when winds shift from down valley to up valley continuing until the inversion lifts. Up valley winds will then scour out the smoke. Twisp should expect moderate to USG throughout the day. Less impact should occur farther down the valley. Please monitor the air quality on the incident FB page above and the WA Smoke Blog and take appropriate actions.

Fire Restrictions: Campfire restrictions are in effect. Campfires are prohibited throughout the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, including developed campgrounds and congressionally designated Wilderness — call local ranger district offices for more information. https://tinyurl.com/yby4oysq