“Cruizin Chelan” Saturday

Hopefully, Mother Nature can keep the showers away from Downtown Chelan tomorrow (Sat) for the “Cruizin Chelan” car show. Some 200 classic cars are expected to line both sides of Woodin Avenue for the show, which is being put on by the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce. Jill Babcock says it starts with an event tonight for the participants only, but tomorrow is the big day:

And before the show, there’s the pancake breakfast the firefighters will be putting on at the Wapato Fire Station. But there’s more, Babcock says; some money from the show will be going to local students:

As of earlier this week, 65 cars had been registered to participate in the show, some 200 are expected, so a lot of last-minute entries are expected. If you want to get into the show, here’s how:

You can also register tonight (Fri) at Leo Miller’s Auto Museum, where they’ll have a get-together for registered guests only; it’s a 21-and over event with food, drinks, music . . . and lots of cars.