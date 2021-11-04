COVID Persists With Flu Season Coming

Although the COVID numbers are getting better county-wide, the incidence rate is down, but the number of hospitalizations are still scary. Veronica Farias is communications specialist with the Chelan Douglas Health District; she runs down the numbers from Confluence Health as of Tuesday night:

Not only is there still COVID around, but we’re getting into the flu season as well, and although the flu and COVID share many of the same symptoms, they are different viruses, requiring different vaccinations. Now because of all the lockdowns and social distancing last winter, the flu was largely kept in check. This year promises to be different, and Farias says a bit of protection now will pay off down the road:

By the way, she reminds you that COVID boosters are available for those who got the Pfizer vaccine. If you feel you need a booster, ther is a booster clinic open in East Wenatchee Monday thru Wednesday from 9 am to 3 pm, and Thursdays from 9 to 4. People need to pre-register at cdhd-dot-wa-dot gov.