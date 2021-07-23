COVID Numbers Up

The COVID case numbers in Chelan and Douglas Counties has shot up.

The latest two-week positive numbers from the Chelan-Douglas Health District is 121.5 per hundred thousand population – up fully one-third from the 90-point-8 number it was last week. In Chelan County, 85 new positive cases were reported in the past two weeks, 65 new cases in Douglas County. There are ten COVID patients in the hospital, that includes residents from surrounding counties.

As for vaccinations, those are still far away from the 70 percent number the state is looking for. In Chelan County, 56-point-6 percent of residents have had one shot, 51-point-4 percent are fully vaccinated. In Douglas County, just under half had had one shot, just over 45 percent have been fully jabbed.

In Okanogan County, the two-week incidence rate is 74 positive cases per hundred thousand population in the past two weeks, with four cases reported on Wednesday alone – two in Okanogan, two in Brewster. Just over 53 percent have had one shot, 49 and one-quarter percent are fully vaccinated.