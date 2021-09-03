COVID Numbers Up Again

Another week, another increase in the COVID case numbers in Chelan and Douglas Counties. This week’s two week average has gone up to more than one-thousand per hundred thousand population – 1,075 to be exact. That’s up from 916 a week ago. 1,326 new cases were diagnosed between August 18th and the 31st. And more than 40 people are in hospitals with COVID. As for vaccines, more than 61 percent of Chelan County residents have had one shot, 54 percent are fully immunized. In Douglas County, almost 55 percent have had one shot, 48 percent have had both.

In Okanogan County, the numbers there have gone up, too – a two week average of 1,002 cases per hundred thousand residents as of Wednesday, with 432 new cases reported in the past two weeks. But 57 percent of residents there have had one dose of the vaccine, 52 percent are fully vaccinated.