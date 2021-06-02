COVID Numbers Down

The latest COVID numbers show another drop.

Numbers from the Chelan-Douglas Health District put the two-county COVID case rate at 82-point-7 per hundred-thousand residents for the two week period ending last Monday, down from 94 per hundred thousand the week prior. There were 102 new cases in the two weeks ending May 25; 80 in Chelan County, 22 in Douglas. There are four COVID-positive patients in the hospital, three of those from Chelan County.

As for the vaccination rate, the two-counties are getting closer to the 70-percent threshold, although slowly: as of Wednesday, slightly more than half the residents in Chelan county have had one COVID vaccine shot, almost 44 percent are fully vaccinated. In Douglas County, those numbers are 43 percent with one shot, 37 percent fully vaccinated.

In Okanogan County, its two week incidence rate as of last Thursday was 204, down from 229 the week before, and the same rate as of two weeks ago. 13 new cases reported there on Friday; almost half of them were in those under 19, and five of the 13 cases were reported in Twisp. Again this week, Okanogan County Public Health is not reporting any new vaccination numbers.