COVID Numbers Down

A decrease in COVID-19 numbers last week as reported by the Chelan-Douglas Health District. The two-week incidence rate as of last Monday was 689 per hundred thousand residents, that’s down from the 915 per hundred thousand reported the prior week. 860 new cases were reported in the two counties between September 23rd and October 6th, 580 in Chelan County, 280 in Douglas. Vaccination rates are 64 percent of Chelan County residents with one dose of the vaccine, 58 percent fully vaccinated. In Douglas County, those numbers are 58 and 52 percent.

In Okanogan County, their two-week incidence rate is down a bit, to 1,027 per hundred thousand, down about 100 from the prior week, with 443 new cases reported in the past 14 days as of Friday. As for vaccinations, almost 67 percent of the residents have been jabbed once, more than 61 percent are fully vaccinated.