COVID Cases On the Rise in Chelan

COVID-19 is on the rise in Chelan. That’s the word from Lake Chelan Health CEO George Rohrich, who told KOZI last week the number of positive COVID tests among residents in the Lake Chelan Valley is rising, in his words, “dramatically:”

In addition to mask wearing and social distancing:

According to the Chelan Douglas Health District, the local case rate is 158 per hundred thousand population. It also reports 45 percent of Chelan County residents have had one dose of the COVID vaccine, 36 percent are fully vaccinated. In Douglas County, those numbers are 38 and 30 percent, respectively.