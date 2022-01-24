COVID Cases Increase

COVID case numbers are still rising in Chelan and Douglas counties. The Chelan-Douglas Health District reports the latest two-week case number is 2,765 cases per hundred thousand residents; that’s up from 2,545 per hundred thousand the week prior. Between January 6th and last Wednesday, there were 3,412 new cases in the two counties – 2,302 in Chelan County, and 1,110 in Douglas. Vaccination rates are up slightly, 69 percent with one jab in Chelan county, 62 percent in Douglas; those fully vaccinated make up 63 and a half percent in Chelan county, 57 percent in Douglas.

In Okanogan County, the two-week case rate is up there, too; it went from 1,004 per hundred thousand last Monday to 1,275 by Thursday. 550 new cases were reported in the county in the two weeks ending Thursday, 65 new cases reported on Thursday alone. 19 in Brewster, 16 in Oroville, 13 in Tonasket, four in Omak, three each in Okanogan, Pateros and Winthrop, and one each in Malott, Methow, Twisp, and one unidentified. Vaccination rates there are virtually unchanged, 53 percent with one dose, 48 percent fully vaccinated.