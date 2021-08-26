COVID Cases From Omak Stampede

More than two dozen people who attended the Omak Stampede earlier this month have tested positive for COVID-19.

Okanogan County health officials on Wednesday urged anyone who attended the four-day rodeo, which took place August 12-15 in Omak, to watch for COVID-19 symptoms.

COVID-19 symptoms to watch for include fever, scratchy throat, headache, cough, diarrhea, chills, loss of taste or sense of smell and body aches, nausea or vomiting, or shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. The caution also applies to people who have been in close contact with someone who attended, the health district said in a news release.

Cases identified, as of Wednesday, are residents of Okanogan and Skagit counties and the Colville Reservation, according to the news release. Officials said that they are aware of one Okanogan County resident hospitalized due to COVID-19 who is fully vaccinated.

Okanogan County Public Health is working with the Colville Federated Tribes Health and Human Services and other county public health partners to identify other cases in people who may have attended the event.

If someone who attended the event has symptoms, the health district asks that they get tested and self-quarantine until test results are confirmed as negative.