COVID Case Numbers

The COVID case numbers have improved a bit in Chelan and Douglas Counties. Chelan-Douglas Health District puts the latest number at 1,001 per hundred thousand residents for the two week period ending last Wednesday, down from 1,076 the week prior. There were 1,226 new cases reported between August 26 and September 8. Vaccination numbers have improved, too: just over 62 percent of Chelan County residents have had one dose of the vaccine, 55 percent are fully vaccinated; In Douglas County, those numbers are 55 and 49 percent.

In Okanogan County, the two week incidence rate is up to 1,245 per hundred thousand residents as of Friday, up from 1,002 last week. 537 cases had been reported in the past two weeks. 58 percent of residents have had one shot of the vaccine as of Friday, almost 53 percent are fully vaccinated.