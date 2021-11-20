COVID At-Home Tests Available To Okanogan County Households

Okanogan County households now have access to free, rapid COVID-19 test kits they can self-administer. The Say Yes! COVID Test At-Home Testing Challenge encourages residents to use the tests to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep the community healthy. Okanogan County residents can order testing kits online for free home delivery. Limited test kits will also be available for pick up from Okanogan County Public Health.

The Say Yes! COVID Test initiative is a cooperative effort from the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, community partners, test manufacturer Quidel, and healthcare technology company CareEvolution. State and local health departments help connect the initiative to local community members. Researchers at NIH-supported academic health centers will work with CDC and NIH to use publicly available data to determine if the local testing efforts slowed the spread of COVID-19.

Okanogan County residents can visit the website SayYesCovidHomeTest.org to order test kits for doorstep delivery. Test kits will also be available for pickup in the near future at Okanogan County Public Health 1234-2nd Ave So., Okanogan. Their hours are Mon-Fri from 7:30-4:00.