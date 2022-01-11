COVID And Three Rivers Hospital

Apparently Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster is managing the latest COVID variant in good stride. That’s the message we got from Three River’s Chief Executive Officer Scott Graham:

Graham says it’s too soon to tell whether most people who get COVID now may have an infection that requires them to be hospitalized, but there aren’t a lot of COVID patients at Three Rivers currently, Graham says there’s just a lot of people testing positive for the virus. Graham does though says there are strategies available to beat COVID:

Graham also announced a new Chief Nursing Officer at Three Rivers, she’s Tina Smith, who has been with the hospital for several years, most recently serving as Assistant Chief Nursing Officer. She replaces Gretchen Aguilar, whose last day was January 5th.