COVID And Lake Chelan Health

COVID testing around the region have been on the upswing, although staff shortages and a lack of testing kits are causing problems. That’s the word from Lake Chelan Health Communications Manager Agustin Benegas. He says if you want to get tested, the best thing to do is call first:

And as for getting a vaccine, or a booster, vaccine clinics are being held every other Saturday:

They’d like people to register for those vaccine clinics by going to the Lake Chelan Health website, lakechelanhealth.org.