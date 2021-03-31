COVID 19 UPDATE

East Wenatchee, WA – A number of changes and updates will take place this week at the mass vaccination site at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, including new hours of operation, phase finder update and a new vaccine phase.

New Hours

As of March 29, the mass vaccination site will operate Monday through Thursday 11 am – 7 pm and Fridays 9 am – 5 pm. The new hours of operation will allow working families to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine outside normal businesses hours. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit PrepMod: https://prepmod.doh.wa.gov/ or call 509-886-6487 if you have language or technology barriers.

Phase Finder Update

As of March 31, Phase Finder will no longer be required by any COVID-19 vaccine providers to verify eligibility. Removing Phase Finder will help reduce barriers for eligible individuals.

Washington State Department of Health (DOH) sees the importance of getting as many vulnerable community members vaccinated as fast as possible before opening to all people 16 years and older.

New Vaccine Phase

As of March 31, vaccine phase 1B tiers 3 and 4 will open eligibility to people 16 or older with 2 or more co-morbidities or underlying health conditions, all people 60 years and older, people, staff and volunteers in certain congregate living settings and high-risk critical workers in certain congregate settings.

Learn more about the allocation and prioritization of COVID-19 vaccines:

www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/VaccineInformation/AllocationandPrioritization.

Please continue to practice the 4 W’s: Wear a mask, Wash your hands, Watch your distance and sign-up for WA Notify. To stay informed on current COVID-19 testing and the COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.cdhd.wa.gov and follow CDHD on Facebook and Twitter.